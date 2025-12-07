Sports
Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
PITTSBURGH, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Malik Harrison is gearing up for a significant game against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday. This matchup is pivotal not only because it’s a battle for first place but also because it marks Harrison’s return to Baltimore, where he spent five seasons before joining the Steelers in March.
Harrison expressed how much this game means to him. “I mean, yeah, definitely,” he said Monday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “I still love Baltimore. I’d been there for five years. I’ve still got love for everybody out here.”
As a key player for the Steelers, Harrison is coming off a season-high performance, having played 52 defensive snaps in their last game, despite the team suffering a 26-7 loss. “We just weren’t making plays,” he reflected on the game. “Maybe people got out their gaps. It’s just little things. I don’t think it’s a (long-term) problem or anything.”
With fellow linebacker Patrick Queen battling a hip injury, Harrison could see an increased role in Sunday’s game. His role as a run-stuffer is crucial, especially against the Ravens. “That’s what my career has been,” he noted. “Just being that thumper, that physical player.”
In addition to Harrison’s individual matchup, the NFL has released its first list of fan voting for the upcoming Pro Bowl, revealing that only five Steelers are ranked among the top 10 in their positions. Notably, wide receiver Ben Skowronek is leading the special teams category, sitting second in votes. Other Steelers making the list include T.J. Watt, Connor Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, and Chris Boswell.
