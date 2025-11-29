Mallorca Hosts Osasuna as Both Teams Seek Vital Win

Palma, Spain — RCD Mallorca and CA Osasuna will clash this Saturday at Estadi Son Moix, both looking for crucial points in La Liga after struggling in recent matches.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time. Currently, Mallorca sits 16th in the league standings with 12 points from 13 matches, while Osasuna finds itself one spot lower at 17th with 11 points.

Both teams are coming off losses, with Mallorca falling 2-1 to Villarreal in their last outing, while Osasuna suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad. Mallorca will aim to bounce back at home, where they’ve been relatively tough to beat this season.

The home side has recorded three wins, three draws, and seven losses so far, but has lost only once at Estadi Son Moix, where they will be looking for their third home victory of the season. On November 9, they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Getafe, boosting their confidence.

“Tough times call for stronger performances, and we’re ready to put our best foot forward,” said Mallorca manager Alessio Lisci. The Pirates will be without two players due to injury but will rely on leading scorer Vedat Muriqi, who has netted six goals this season.

Osasuna, meanwhile, has struggled offensively, with the second-worst attacking record in the division. They have only scored 10 goals this season, leaving them relying heavily on their defense, which has conceded 16 goals.

“We need to find our scoring touch again if we want to start winning matches,” Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate remarked following their latest defeat.

Historically, the last six matchups between these two sides have produced mixed results, but Osasuna remains unbeaten in their last three encounters against Mallorca.

In terms of lineup, Mallorca may feature Lucas Bergstrom in goal, with a defense composed of Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, and Johan Mojica. Attacking support will likely come from players like Mateo Joseph and Samu.

Osasuna is expected to start Sergio Herrera as their goalkeeper, supported by a defense that includes Flavien Boyomo and Jorge Herrando.

The upcoming clash promises to be a decisive moment for both clubs, with relegation looming. A win could provide much-needed momentum for the side that claims the three points.