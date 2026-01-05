Mallory Matheny to Play in Under Armour Volleyball America Game

ORLANDO, Fla. – Incoming setter Mallory Matheny, a highly touted prep athlete, is set to conclude her high school volleyball career at the 2026 Under Armour Volleyball America Game on January 1 in Orlando. The match will be available for streaming on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET.

Under Armour, known for its nationally recognized football event, has developed a premier volleyball showcase over the past decade. This game features the top 28 prep athletes in the country before they begin their college careers. Following the game, Matheny, along with outside hitter Sara Snowbarger, will enroll at Indiana University (IU) for the spring semester.

Matheny is the third IU signee to achieve All-American status since the event’s inception. Previously, setter Emily Fitzner received the honor in 2019, while a former libero was recognized in 2023. Matheny will compete for Team Roses as one of two setters in the game.

Ranked No. 21 in the country by Prep Volleyball, Matheny is poised to be the second-highest ranked recruit in IU’s program history. She accumulated nearly 2,000 assists and over 500 digs during her prep career. Along with Snowbarger, she helped lead the Mintonette Volleyball Club to win the 16 Open AAU National Championship in 2024.

Matheny, Snowbarger, and defensive specialist Ellie Hepler form one of the strongest recruiting classes nationally. All three hail from the Midwest and will join an IU team that recently reached the NCAA regional semifinals for the first time since 2010.