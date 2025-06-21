Malta’s Film Sector Booms Ahead of Mediterrane Film Festival

VALLETTA, Malta — Malta’s film industry is experiencing a significant boom, with Film Commissioner Johann Grech reporting impressive statistics that highlight its economic impact. On June 20, 2025, Grech showcased data indicating that films produced between 2005 and 2024 have contributed over €1.3 billion to the Maltese economy, affecting various sectors from tourism to agriculture.

“The numbers do not lie,” Grech emphasized as he reviewed charts that illustrate the continued growth of the sector. He noted that for every euro invested in film production, three euros are returned to the economy, refuting claims that the industry is a financial burden on the government.

In 2023, Malta recorded its best year in filmmaking, generating nearly half a billion euros. This surge coincides with the upcoming Mediterrane Film Festival, running from June 21 to 29, which aims to attract more foreign direct investment to the country.

Grech acknowledged past skepticism from local media concerning the impact of a generous 40% tax rebate for international producers. However, he pointed to major film productions that have taken place over the last few years, including Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and “Gladiator II,” as evidence of the film sector’s vitality.

“We are not a seasonal industry anymore,” Grech said, highlighting that film production has created year-round employment for local crew members. Currently, around 1,300 crew members are employed, with over 1,000 being Maltese locals.

Notably, the industry also persisted through challenges like the global pandemic and a strike by US writers and actors, demonstrating its resilience. Grech mentioned that about 70% of the projects filmed in Malta originate from the UK and the US, calling the UK a key partner in their film endeavors.

When asked about potential US tariffs on foreign films, Grech maintained a collaborative stance, indicating that there has been no noticeable impact on Malta’s film projects so far.

Looking ahead, Grech expressed optimism about advancing infrastructure plans for a sound stage that has been discussed for decades. With planning permission approved in 2022, the new facility is expected to further enhance Malta’s appeal as a film destination. “After 61 years of talk, we may finally see progress,” he said, as he prepares to engage potential investors at the festival.

Malta has earned a reputation for its iconic water tanks, essential for producing many historic films. As Grech notes, building the sound stage, which may take around two years, will solidify Malta’s status as a prominent hub for international film productions.