Entertainment
Malti Marie Celebrates Milestone with Roller Coaster Adventure at Disney World
NEW YORK, NY — Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the thrill of her daughter Malti Marie’s new milestone on social media recently. In a series of videos posted on June 19, 2025, the 3-year-old rode her first roller coaster at Disney World in Florida, leaving fans in awe.
In one video, Malti walked hand-in-hand with a little boy, both wearing matching mouse ears as they explored the park. Another clip depicted the pair meeting Mickey Mouse, a staple Disney experience.
However, the highlight of the day came when Chopra Jonas filmed Malti’s jubilant expression while riding the Big Mountain Railroad. “MM’s first roller coaster ride,” she wrote in her post. “We went four times. My girl!” It’s evident this toddler has a taste for adventure.
Malti’s fearless nature has been on display before. In a recent interview, her father, Nick Jonas, revealed that she is currently passionate about karate. “We tried soccer — did not like that,” he shared. “But karate, she’s really taken to karate.”
Malti’s bold antics began even earlier; she made headlines last summer by jumping into a ball pit shortly after celebrating her second birthday. “R u kidding me?! 🤭🥰” Chopra Jonas wrote alongside a photo of her daughter playing, praising her fearless and spontaneous spirit.
As the summer unfolds, fans are left to wonder what other adventures lie ahead for this daring young girl.
