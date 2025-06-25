Entertainment
Maman Celebrates 10 Years with New Cookbook and Menu Launch
New York City, NY — Maman, a beloved French bakery and café, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of a curated menu in collaboration with culinary icon, Stewart. This special menu, featuring a blend of sweet and savory items, coincides with Stewart’s 100th cookbook debut.
The curated menu is the first of four planned for the year, set to evolve with each new cookbook release. It will be available until the next menu introduction in September, allowing patrons ample time to experience its offerings.
Among the standout items, a chewy pastry combines molten chocolate, crunchy nuts, and tart cherries, creating a delightful textural contrast. One food critic noted, “A touch of salt could enhance the flavors even more.”
Another highlight, a turkey sandwich, is described as “thick, succulent, and savory,” far surpassing typical supermarket deli fare. The bread is toasted just right, allowing for easy handling despite its messy nature, thanks to the fresh avocado and sharp spread.
Beverage choices include a fresh hibiscus drink, praised for its floral and tart notes, reminiscent of a beloved Raspberry Zinger tea. The drink is complemented by fresh berries, which critics noted were juicy without being bothersome.
The menu also features a tomato tart, praised for its buttery crust and well-balanced flavors. “It holds up well against the juicy tomatoes on top,” said one taster, highlighting the garlic and thyme’s subtle enhancement of the dish.
Lastly, a pastry topped with cream and caramel drew comparisons to nostalgic treats, earning a reviewer’s fond admiration for its melt-in-your-mouth experience. Overall, the menu offers a delightful adventure for food lovers as Maman celebrates a decade of culinary excellence.
