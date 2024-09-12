Politics
Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced her willingness to resign, emphasizing her dedication to justice amidst ongoing protests by junior doctors. In a statement on Thursday, she expressed that her focus lies on justice for the people rather than holding the position of Chief Minister.
The conflict arises from the refusal of junior doctors to engage in a scheduled meeting with Banerjee, triggered by a rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College. The doctors demanded a live telecast of the meeting, which the state government was only willing to record, leading to a stand-off.
During a press briefing, Banerjee conveyed her intentions to meet with the doctors, stating, “I waited 3 days for them. They should have come and settle their problem.” She acknowledged the Supreme Court‘s verdict, urging doctors to resume their duties, but remained patient in the face of continued protests.
Mamata Banerjee also expressed her regret that the scheduled meeting did not occur despite her two-hour wait at the state secretariat. West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reiterated the state’s readiness to document the proceedings for transparency, emphasizing a shared objective between the parties.
Despite the prolonged deadlock, Banerjee assured the public of her commitment to justice, declaring her willingness to resign if necessary. She addressed the impact on healthcare due to the 33-day long protest, noting that lives were affected, and continued her call for the doctors to return to their posts.
Throughout these events, Banerjee underscored the necessity of patience and open dialogue, remarking that resolutions come through discussions and understanding.
