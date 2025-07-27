BUZIGA HILL, UGANDA – New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani celebrated his marriage last week with an extravagant three-day wedding party at his family’s luxurious estate in Uganda. The event drew attention for its strict security measures and coincided with local mourning for a prominent figure.

The celebration took place at Mamdani’s family compound in the affluent Buziga Hill neighborhood, located just outside Kampala. Over 20 members of Uganda’s elite Special Forces Command were reportedly present to secure the event, which included cellphone-jamming devices and masked guards.

Mamdani, 33, married illustrator Rama Duwaji, 27, earlier this year after meeting on the dating app Hinge. The couple is currently residing in a rent-stabilized apartment in Astoria, Queens. Mamdani announced the trip to Uganda on social media, stating he was there to celebrate with family and friends.

A witness described the atmosphere at the event, saying, “Outside the Mamdani house were more than 20 special forces command unit guards, some in masks, and there was a phone-jamming system set up — all for the strictly invite-only Mamdani event.” The festivities featured music, dancing, and food, attracting a high-profile guest list.

The timing of the celebrations sparked criticism as the neighborhood was in mourning for George Kanyeihamba, a former Ugandan Supreme Court judge who passed away on July 14. One local expressed their discontent, stating, “People are still in mourning… it was insensitive to have a wedding celebration in the same week as mourning.”

Mamdani’s family estate spans two acres and offers stunning views of Lake Victoria. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a prominent professor at Columbia University, while his mother, Mira Nair, is an acclaimed filmmaker.

Despite Mamdani’s recent victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, he has not been fully embraced by the party establishment. His win surprised many political observers, stirring debate among the Democratic ranks.