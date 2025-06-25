Mamelodi Sundowns Meet Fluminense in Crucial Club World Cup Clash

Miami Gardens, Florida — The Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa will face Brazil’s Fluminense in a pivotal FIFA Club World Cup match on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium. This closely watched game is crucial for both teams as they aim for a spot in the Round of 16.

Fluminense, currently topping Group F, stands to advance with just a draw, while the Sundowns need a win to keep their hopes alive. After opening their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD, Mamelodi now sits second in the group with three points from two games.

Mamelodi’s return to form is led by Iqraam Rayners, who has scored two goals in the tournament and looks to shine further. Coach Rulani Mokwena expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to deliver under pressure. “We’ve seen what we can do against top competition, and we are ready to bring it against Fluminense,” Mokwena stated.

On the other side, Fluminense comes in unbeaten, having earned a valuable point following a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their last outing. This match showcased their tactical discipline and solid defensive strategy, as noted by coach Renato Portaluppi. “We have prepared thoroughly for this match. Our players know what is at stake, and we are ready to fight for the win,” Portaluppi said.

Mamelodi’s lineup is projected to feature Ronwen Williams as goalkeeper, supported by a defense including Khuliso Mudau and Keanu Cupido. However, the team may be without key striker Lebo Mothiba, who is nursing a muscle injury. In contrast, Fluminense will likely rely on German Cano, their goal-scoring ace, to lead the attack.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can stream the game for free online. As both teams battle for survival in the tournament, the stakes could not be higher.