“Mamma Mia!” Returns to Broadway After 10 Years

NEW YORK (AP) — The beloved musical “Mamma Mia!” reopened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday night, marking its return to Broadway after a decade-long absence. The show, which debuted in 2001 and ran for 12 years, combines a romantic storyline set on a Greek island with the classic hits of ABBA.

Producer Judy Craymer recalled the emotional farewell of the show in 2015, filled with tears and applause. “I always felt we’d be back one day,” she said, as “Mamma Mia!” prepares to capture the hearts of a new generation.

Victor Wallace, who returns to the show, expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s like visiting your old high school. There are so many stories and memories.” Now, as one of the show’s fathers, he can still feel the energy of the audience during performances.

The musical quickly regained popularity, grossing $1.57 million in its opening week, making it one of Broadway’s top earners.

Christine Sherrill, making her Broadway debut as the lead role of Donna, has received praise for her performance alongside her Dynamos, Tanya and Rosie, portrayed by Jalynn Steele and Carly Sakolove respectively. Sherrill described the experience as overwhelming and noted the communal joy it brings to audiences, especially during challenging times.

With over 20 ABBA hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia!” has brought joy and escapism to audiences worldwide. It’s seen resurgence, attracting both nostalgic fans and new theatergoers.

“Mamma Mia!” is only scheduled for six months on Broadway, but Wallace and Sherrill hope its run extends. The musical continues to tell a story about friendship, love, and identity, themes that resonate deeply with audiences today.

“Don’t shut me down!” Sherrill quoted, echoing sentiments that this uplifting musical has never felt more relevant.