Mammootty Celebrates 73rd Birthday with Fans and Family

Mammootty, the iconic figure of Malayalam cinema, celebrated his 73rd birthday amidst an enthusiastic gathering of fans outside his residence in Kochi. The commendable turnout highlights the actor’s enduring popularity and the strong bond he shares with his audience.

The birthday celebrations included a cake-cutting ceremony with his family. Mammootty was seen cutting the cake alongside his beloved wife Sulfath, son Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Mariya. Heartwarming moments were captured as he affectionately fed cake to his son and shared a sweet kiss with his daughter.

Despite the event’s personal nature, Mammootty took the time to acknowledge his fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. He engaged with fans through a live video call, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering support over the years.

This birthday holds significance as Mammootty’s long-anticipated film, ‘Basooka’, was initially set to release during the festive season. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the release date has been postponed, raising concerns among fans about the absence of a major cinematic event during the holiday period.

Even as time passes, Mammootty continues to remain a symbol of youthful vitality, inspiring a new generation. His son, Dulquer Salmaan, has often been compared to him, with fans acknowledging Mammootty’s timeless appeal and continuing influence in the film industry.

Recently, Mammootty was involved in a web series titled ‘Manorathangal’, where he portrayed a character crafted by the renowned writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. This demonstrates Mammootty’s versatility and commitment to evolve with changing times in the cinematic landscape.