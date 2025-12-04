Man Arrested for Assaulting 14-Year-Old Orphan in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh — A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old orphan girl in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Rajesh Kumar, lured the girl away from her home.

According to the police, the victim was reportedly playing near her house when Kumar approached her under the pretense of providing help. Instead, he took her to a secluded location and assaulted her. The crime was committed in a village in the state’s Hardoi district.

Local authorities were alerted after the girl managed to escape and told her guardians about the incident. The police quickly launched an investigation, leading to Kumar’s arrest later that evening.

“This is a heinous crime, and we are committed to ensuring justice for the victim,” said Inspector Ravi Singh, who is leading the investigation. He also mentioned that sexual violence against minors needs to be addressed urgently.

The police are continuing their investigation and have urged anyone with additional information to come forward. Kumar is expected to face serious charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping.