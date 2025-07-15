Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Outside Pearl City Bar

HONOLULU, Hawaii – A 33-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after he tried to ram a worker with his vehicle outside Club Hot Ash in Pearl City on Saturday night. The incident, which occurred around 8 p.m., was captured on video.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the man initially fled the scene but returned shortly after to intentionally run over a 26-year-old victim. The victim managed to jump onto the hood of the suspect’s car to avoid being hit, but he fell off as the suspect reversed his vehicle.

The suspect then struck multiple parked cars, which caused the victim to become pinned between them. He sustained minor injuries but is reportedly in good condition.

Edie Hiroe, a local resident who brings her dog to a nearby grooming shop, expressed her shock at the incident. ‘I mean, I’ve never encountered something like this, but it’s really spooky,’ she said. ‘It’s good that it’s daytime, but I wouldn’t come at night.’

The altercation began when the suspect allegedly sped out of the Club Hot Ash parking lot, nearly hitting a dog owned by one of the bar’s employees. After an employee threw a chair at the vehicle, the suspect drove off but later returned to try to strike the worker.

Pearl City resident Stephen Paresa commented on the growing safety concerns in the area. ‘There’s no place safe anymore in Pearl City, and that’s scary,’ he said. His wife, Mika Cabinte, added, ‘I wouldn’t feel safe walking around at night, now, even as a grown-up.’

The suspect has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, and the Honolulu Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.