News
Man Arrested After Rear-End Crash and Fleeing Scene in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a rear-end collision on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at approximately 2:36 p.m.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Seventh Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner was stopped in traffic when it was struck from behind by a 2024 Buick Envision.
The driver of the Buick, identified as Michael Dinkins, fled the scene without providing any personal or vehicle information. Deputies from the Hesperia Station responded to the incident, which was reported as a hit-and-run.
Authorities later located Dinkins and arrested him for driving under the influence and for a non-injury hit-and-run incident. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The driver of the 4-Runner, a 33-year-old woman from Victorville, was not reported injured during the incident. Law enforcement is urging anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Deputy D. Holland at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500. Anonymous tips can be sent to WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or online.
The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their work.
