Man Challenges Trump to Golf in Bizarre Court Filings Ahead of Trial
Ft. Pierce, Florida — Ryan Routh, a 59-year-old man charged with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, made headlines during his final pre-trial hearing on Tuesday. He appeared in federal court dressed in a blue jumpsuit, while shackled at the wrists and ankles.
Routh, who is representing himself in court, submitted several bizarre filings, including one that challenged Trump to a golf match with deadly stakes. “A round of golf with the racist pig, he wins he can execute me, I win I get his job,” Routh wrote, referring to Trump in a motion.
The charges against Routh include attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms violations related to a September 15, 2024 incident at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.
Judge Aileen Cannon reacted with disbelief to Routh’s requests, which included access to female strippers and the ability to subpoena Trump as a witness. Routh insisted he could provide character witnesses to display his gentleness, which Cannon dismissed as “clearly absurd.” He requested that several people testify in his defense, but Cannon has ruled against allowing a justification defense.
In addition to his unusual court filings, Routh previously sought to include the death penalty in discussions about his case and suggested he could be part of a prisoner swap involving U.S. adversaries. His trial is set to begin on September 8.
During the incident leading to his arrest, Routh allegedly aimed an assault-style weapon at a secret service agent who was protecting Trump while the president played golf. Routh fled the scene but was later apprehended by law enforcement officers.
This case marks the second assassination plot against Trump in recent months. Routh’s unusual court requests have sparked discussions about his mental state and the serious nature of the charges he faces.
