Man in Custody After Police Chase in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A man wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation is now in police custody. Columbia Police detained the man after noticing him in a car of interest last night in downtown Columbia.

The police pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elmwood and Sumter streets and ended near Harden and Lady streets. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a short chase.

Police say they apprehended the suspect without incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the man or the specific charges he faces. Further details about the investigation are expected to be released shortly.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to come forward as they continue their inquiries. They plan to update the public as more facts become available.