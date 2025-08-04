Man Damages Casino Slot Machine, Police Seek Public Help

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident at a local casino. A man was caught on camera punching and shattering the glass of a slot machine, causing over $1,000 in damages.

This incident occurred recently at the casino, and officials are seeking help from the public to identify the suspect. The police have shared images of the man on social media in hopes of gathering more information.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact them. Tips can be submitted anonymously through various channels, including the OKC Crime Stoppers hotline at 405-235-7300.

The police are taking this matter seriously as vandalism can have significant financial impacts on local businesses. Casino employees are cooperating with law enforcement as they work to bring the individual responsible to justice.

As of now, there have been no arrests made in connection with this case. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the man in the photos come forward to help in the investigation.