Man Dies in Apparent Suicide at Downtown Lancaster Restaurant

Lancaster, PA — A man died Tuesday night in what authorities are calling an apparent suicide at The Exchange rooftop restaurant and bar, located atop the Lancaster Marriott Hotel. The incident occurred shortly after 8:49 p.m., according to dispatchers with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Santos Eduvijis Rivera from Akron. He died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries sustained during the fall.

Witnesses reported seeing Rivera climb a glass partition on the outer perimeter of the restaurant’s outdoor seating area. He crouched on the ledge for a brief moment before jumping, said former LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Jeff Hawkes, who was dining at the restaurant at the time.

“Everyone was just shocked when it happened,” Hawkes said. “It happened so fast.” Following the incident, staff at The Exchange appeared shaken and the restaurant was evacuated.

Police and emergency services confirmed Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have classified the incident as a suicide. The Exchange will be closed for the following two days, reopening on Friday.

In light of the incident, Lancaster city police have urged anyone who witnessed the event to seek support from mental health services. They can contact the department’s social workers at 717-735-3300.