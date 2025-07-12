News
Man Dies After Being Struck by Car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento‘s Lawrence Park neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Emergencies services responded shortly before 12:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of Stockton Boulevard, just south of Lawrence Drive, following reports of a pedestrian accident. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Authorities confirmed that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The police have not yet determined the cause of the accident.
The division of pedestrian safety has raised concerns, as pedestrian accidents continue to result in severe injuries or fatalities in urban areas. The Sacramento Police have recently encouraged drivers and pedestrians alike to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic laws.
The city is reviewing safety measures to prevent further accidents in high-traffic areas.
This tragic incident marks another reminder of the ongoing challenges of ensuring pedestrian safety on busy streets.
