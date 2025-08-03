Man Dies After Falling at Oasis Concert in London

LONDON, England — A man in his 40s died after falling from a height at an Oasis concert on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium. Authorities were alerted to the incident at 10:19 p.m. BST, according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police.

Officers and medical personnel quickly responded to the scene and found the man with injuries consistent with a fall. Despite attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said in a statement. “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The man reportedly fell from an upper tier of the stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000 people. Police believe many fans witnessed the fall or may have captured the incident on mobile phone video. They are asking anyone with information to contact them via 101.

The investigation into the incident will be handed over to the Health and Safety Executive in the coming days, the police said. In the meantime, Oasis was scheduled to continue their tour, with their next performance slated for Sunday night.

Oasis kicked off their highly anticipated reunion tour last month and this concert was part of a series of seven sold-out shows at Wembley. The band, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, aims to celebrate their reunion after an almost 16-year hiatus.

Wembley Stadium issued their thoughts on the incident, stating, “Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.” The following concerts at Wembley will proceed as planned.