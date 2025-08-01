Man Dies After Plane Crash in Rochester, Injuries Reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died following a plane crash at the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Bridge View Drive, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The crash occurred on [insert date and time of the crash]. Police officials confirmed that one other person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene, multiple first responders were present. News10NBC crews observed police cordoning off the area with tape as they investigated the incident.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased or any details about the plane involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to contact the department.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as News10NBC learns more.