Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire

PHOENIX, Arizona — A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a house fire in Glendale on Tuesday evening, authorities reported. The fire broke out around 6 p.m., prompting firefighters from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments to respond to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were visible from the house’s interior. They quickly began efforts to extinguish the fire and conduct search and rescue operations.

Inside the home, crews discovered an adult male who was unconscious and not breathing. Despite immediate efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female at the location was transported to a hospital with minor burn injuries.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is currently investigating the cause of the fire. Additionally, community assistance programs are providing support to the affected family.

No further details about the victims have been released at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.