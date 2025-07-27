Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle

LOS ANGELES, California — Rymir Satterthwaite has officially withdrawn his lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z, marking a significant pause in a long-standing legal battle. The notice to drop the paternity claim was filed in a California court on July 18, 2025, after years of asserting that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, is his biological father.

Satterthwaite, now 31, has claimed that Jay-Z had a romantic relationship with his deceased mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, during the early 1990s. He alleges this relationship led to his birth in 1993. Throughout the years, Jay-Z has consistently denied these claims, calling them ‘fabricated,’ and no paternity test has ever been administered.

The reason behind Satterthwaite’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit remains unclear. However, if the case is dismissed without prejudice, he retains the right to refile it in the future. During an interview early this year, Satterthwaite expressed his frustration over Jay-Z’s silence. ‘If he is not, why can’t he prove me wrong?’ he asked. He stated that his pursuit of truth was more important than any potential embarrassment.

Satterthwaite emphasized that his motivations were not about financial gain or fame. ‘I would never hate Jay-Z; I respect him for everything he did,’ he said. Despite the emotional challenges he has faced, he remains determined to uncover the truth regarding his paternity.

Wanda Satterthwaite, who passed away in 2016, previously supported her son’s claims, stating in a video that she stood by him in his pursuit against Jay-Z. Since 2010, the Satterthwaites have filed multiple lawsuits against the rapper, challenging his claims of paternity. Most of these legal actions have been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

In his latest filing earlier this year, Satterthwaite accused Jay-Z of manipulating the court system and suppressing his claims regarding paternity. As of now, the legal matters surrounding these claims are ongoing.