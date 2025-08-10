Man Falls to Death at Trump Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois — A 26-year-old man died Friday evening after falling from Trump Tower in downtown Chicago. Police responded to a call at around 7:30 p.m. to the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue where they discovered the man with apparent trauma to his body.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man fell to his death, according to law enforcement officials. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the tragedy occurred at the iconic Trump Tower.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall. No further details about the man or the events leading up to the incident have been released as detectives continue their work.

This investigation unfolds amid careful scrutiny and community concern for safety around high-rise buildings in the city.