Man Fatally Struck by NJ Transit Train in River Edge

RIVER EDGE, NJ — A man was fatally struck by an NJ Transit train on Friday afternoon, according to officials. The incident occurred near the New Bridge Landing Station at approximately 4:10 p.m.

The train, which had departed from Hoboken, was en route to Spring Valley, New York. An NJ Transit spokesperson confirmed that the train hit the adult male just west of the station.

None of the 110 passengers or crew members on board were injured, the spokesperson stated. However, rail services on the Pascack Valley Line were suspended in both directions as of 4:30 p.m. while authorities conducted their investigation.

The NJ Transit Police are currently looking into the details of the incident, but no additional information was available Friday afternoon. The identity of the victim has not been released.

This tragic event highlights ongoing safety concerns at train crossings. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report any unsafe conditions.