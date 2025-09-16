News
Man Found Dead Hanging Near Vicksburg Casino
VICKSBURG, Miss. — A man was found hanging from a tree Monday morning in a wooded area near the Ameristar Casino, according to authorities. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Washington Street.
Warren County Coroner Doug L. Huskey identified the victim as Cory Zukatis, a 36-year-old resident from Brandon, Mississippi. Zukatis was found by officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responding to a report of a man hanging in the area.
Capt. Curtis Judge stated that Zukatis was pronounced dead at the scene. The case is currently under investigation by the Vicksburg Police Department. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding Zukatis’s death.
The victim’s family has been notified, and no further information is available at this time. Police stated that there have been no indications of foul play or any arrests related to the incident.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
