Man Found Guilty of Murdering Temple Police Sergeant in 2023

PHILADELPHIA — Miles Pfeffer, 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Temple University Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before reaching their verdict.

Pfeffer was also convicted of several other charges, including criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer, disarming an officer, robbery, and various weapons offenses. He now faces a sentence of life in prison plus 22 to 45 additional years.

The incident occurred in February 2023, when Sergeant Fitzgerald, 31, noticed three masked individuals in an area experiencing a series of robberies and carjackings. Fitzgerald pursued the trio, and after two of them fled, he confronted Pfeffer. Authorities allege that during a struggle, Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald six times.

“This is a tragic loss for our community,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, who attended the trial. “Sergeant Fitzgerald was a dedicated officer, and we honor his service.”

After the shooting, Pfeffer allegedly carjacked a nearby vehicle and was arrested the next morning at his mother’s home in Bucks County. During his arrest, officers discovered several firearms, including one that had been severely burned.

Throughout the trial, witnesses included Pfeffer’s younger brother, Dean, who described their activities on the day of the incident. Dean testified that they were dressed in hoodies due to the cold weather, which is typical for the area. He recounted hearing gunshots shortly after he separated from Pfeffer.

The prosecution presented surveillance footage capturing the moments leading up to and following the shooting, along with audio from the struggle between Pfeffer and Fitzgerald. A victim of the carjacking also testified, recalling Pfeffer pointed a gun at him while demanding his keys.

Pfeffer’s attorneys argued that he acted out of fear and did not intend to commit first-degree murder. The defense contended that the circumstances—and Pfeffer’s state of mind—should be taken into account.

As the trial concluded, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, the victim’s father, expressed hope for justice. “We just want the truth to come out in this case,” he said.