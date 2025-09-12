Man Killed After Attempting to Run Over ICE Officer in Illinois

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. – A man was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a traffic stop in Franklin Park on Friday morning. The incident began when officers were conducting what they described as ‘targeted law enforcement activity’ around 9 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant with a history of reckless driving, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). An ICE official stated that during the traffic stop, Villegas-Gonzalez attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team, striking one officer and dragging him as he fled.

The officer, who has not yet been named, suffered severe injuries but is now stable after receiving treatment at a local hospital. In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, a Homeland Security assistant secretary, expressed concern over viral social media videos that encourage resistance against law enforcement. ‘These actions undermine public safety and the safety of our officers,’ she said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as law enforcement arrived. The ICE statement elaborated that the officer fired his weapon out of fear for his own life, striking Villegas-Gonzalez, who was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The FBI has been informed of the situation and is assisting with the investigation. A spokesperson for the Chicago field office stated, ‘There is no threat to public safety or further information available at this time.’ This incident follows a week of increased immigration enforcement activity in the area.

Further details about the investigation remain unclear, but officials have promised to keep the public informed as new information comes to light.