Man Missing in Turks and Caicos Sparks Urgent Search Efforts

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos — A 51-year-old man from Monroe, New York, has been reported missing after leaving his rental condo early on June 25, which is located at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay. Brian Tarrence was last seen around 3:30 a.m. as he walked away from the property, according to a missing persons flyer issued by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

Private investigator Carl DeFazio, working on the case, described the area as a ‘very safe’ place, emphasizing the unusual nature of Tarrence’s disappearance. ‘They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo,’ DeFazio told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. ‘We have him on camera, and he walks into town and then he basically disappears. We haven’t heard from him since.’

Tarrence, who had recently moved from Monroe to Manhattan, arrived in Turks and Caicos with his wife on June 22 for a vacation set to end on June 29. DeFazio indicated that resources like drone technology and CCTV footage have been employed to find the missing man, but no leads have emerged so far.

‘So far, we haven’t been successful in anything, but we’re not giving up hope,’ DeFazio said. ‘What I tell the family in cases like this: Stay positive until you have a reason not to be. He’s a smart guy. We don’t know what’s in his mind or if he did this on his own or if somebody took him.’

The night before his disappearance, Tarrence and his wife had gone on a boat trip. DeFazio mentioned that Tarrence left his rental with his phone and wallet. His wife was unaware he had gone missing until she woke up to find him absent.

DeFazio has received plenty of support from local businesses and other tourists who have helped spread the missing persons flyer across the islands. However, he has not ruled out any possibility, stating there is no reason to suspect foul play at this point.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police are urging anyone with information about Tarrence’s whereabouts to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.