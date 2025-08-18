Man Shot and Killed in North Philadelphia Domestic Disturbance

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — A man was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance in North Philadelphia late Sunday night. Police responded to a home along the 1500 block of North Gratz Street around 9:30 p.m., where they found a 49-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the vestibule of the residence.

Officers reported that the shooting occurred upstairs, but the man managed to get downstairs before collapsing. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department stated, “We’re still trying to determine exactly whether or not this was a case of self-defense or whether the woman acted in a manner that was the aggressor. We’re still investigating that at this time.” The woman involved is currently in custody and is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old man was shot to death on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at approximately 5 a.m. at a home on 3600 North 9th Street. The shooting happened when the man answered a knock at the door, and the suspect opened fire. Family members were reportedly inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police noted that security cameras captured the suspect approaching the home, knocking, and then firing shots upon entry. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Shell casings were found both inside and outside the home. As of now, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.