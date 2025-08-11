News
Man Shot and Struck by Vehicle in Pittsburgh Dies
PITTSBURGH, PA — A man was pronounced dead after being shot and reportedly struck by a vehicle late Sunday night in Pittsburgh‘s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Wiltsie Street, according to authorities.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials stated that officers responding to gunfire found the man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Witnesses reported that he was subsequently hit by a car.
First responders attempted to provide aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.
As of early Monday morning, the identity of the victim had not been released. Additionally, there have been no announcements regarding suspects or arrests connected to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.
