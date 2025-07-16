Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses

LOS ANGELES, CA – Henry Cavill‘s iconic role as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel has climbed back into streaming popularity, coinciding with the recent debut of the new Superman film directed by James Gunn. The movie has made its way into the top 10 streaming charts across over 25 countries, including the United States, as viewers seek a nostalgic look back at Cavill’s portrayal.

Man of Steel, now available on HBO Max, garnered a mixed response when it premiered, holding a 57% rating from critics and a 75% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film ended its theatrical run with an impressive $670 million in gross earnings, juxtaposed against its $225 million budget.

This resurgence in viewership is largely attributed to the success of the new Superman film, which grossed over $200 million in its opening weekend. Fans of Cavill are likely revisiting Man of Steel for comparisons and nostalgia after the recent release.

While critics have praised the new Superman film, only time will tell if it can match the box office success of its predecessors. In Man of Steel, Cavill faced formidable challenges and shaped the character’s arc, but his continuing role in the DC Extended Universe remains uncertain.

Some devoted fans of Cavill are still resistant to accepting the new Superman portrayal, with reports of a van promoting the new movie alongside calls for a Man of Steel sequel seen circulating during the recent release. Despite these sentiments, Cavill’s Superman remains available for streaming enthusiasts.

As the streaming success of Man of Steel continues, audiences await further developments on both Cavill’s potential return and updates on his upcoming projects.