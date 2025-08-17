Man Utd Will Not Pursue Carlos Baleba Before Transfer Deadline

Manchester, England — Manchester United has decided not to move forward with a transfer for Carlos Baleba before the transfer window closes. Baleba, a 21-year-old midfielder from Brighton & Hove Albion, has been their primary target to reinforce the No. 6 position.

United engaged in initial discussions with Brighton through intermediaries, but a direct conversation between the clubs made it clear that Brighton intends to keep Baleba for at least another season. The asking price, reportedly around £115 million, mirrors the fee Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo, which falls outside of United’s current budget constraints.

Although Baleba is keen on joining United, with personal terms not being an obstacle, he appears ready to wait for a future opportunity. Sources indicate that he remains happy at Brighton, where conversations with the club have been friendly.

At Old Trafford, there is respect for Brighton’s position. While United holds Baleba in high regard, the club acknowledges that he is still developing, with only two Premier League seasons under his belt.

United has already invested significantly in players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, along with up-and-coming talent Benjamin Sesko. They want to maintain financial discipline amidst ongoing considerations about player departures.

Last season, Baleba made 40 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists, solidifying his reputation as a promising talent. He joined Brighton from Lille in August 2023 for just under £26 million.

Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler has expressed confidence in retaining Baleba, stating he felt Baleba was enjoying his time with teammates. Hurzeler confirmed that Baleba is fit for Brighton’s upcoming match against Fulham, increasing speculation of his potential impact this season.

As the transfer window continues, Baleba’s situation may remain a topic of interest, especially with a crowded midfield landscape at United, which is trying to balance talent acquisition with the necessity of financial prudence.