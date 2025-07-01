Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage

ORLANDO, Florida — Manchester City will face Al Hilal in the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 1, 2025. City, after a strong group phase, looks to advance further against Al Hilal, who finished second in their group.

Manchester City dominated Group G, scoring 13 goals, the highest in the tournament, and achieving a perfect record by winning all three matches. Their final group game ended with a commanding 5-2 victory over Juventus. Coach Pep Guardiola‘s squad showcased their attacking prowess and defensive capabilities throughout the group stage.

The return of midfielder Rodri has bolstered City’s lineup after recovering from a knee injury. He made significant contributions, recording the most defensive passes for City in the league this season.

On the other hand, Al Hilal qualified for the knockout rounds under new coach Simone Inzaghi. They navigated a challenging group featuring Real Madrid and Salzburg, securing their advancement with a decisive 2-0 victory against Pachuca.

Key players for Al Hilal include Salem Al Dawsari and Marcos Leonardo, who have been in prolific form this season. Al Dawsari has scored 27 goals in all competitions, while Leonardo has found the net 26 times.

Defensively, Al Hilal boasts experienced players such as Joao Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Renan Lodi. Cancelo, in particular, will have extra motivation facing his former team, having left City under contentious circumstances in January 2023.

The match promises a thrilling contest as both teams aim for a spot in the quarter-finals. City looks to maintain their strong form, while Al Hilal hopes to upset the English champions.