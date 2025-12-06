Manchester City Hosts Sunderland in High-Stakes Premier League Clash

Manchester, England – On Saturday, December 6, 2025, Manchester City will face Sunderland in a critical Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. City, currently in third place, aims to maintain pressure on league leaders Arsenal, while Sunderland looks to solidify their impressive standing as a newly-promoted team.

City recently secured a thrilling 5-4 victory against Fulham, despite leading by four goals earlier in the match. Their form has improved after winning two consecutive fixtures, countering earlier doubts following defeats to Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen. Erling Haaland, who reached 100 Premier League goals in record time, has been a standout performer, adding crucial scores for his team.

Sunderland, managed by Régis Le Bris, has also demonstrated resilience this season, collecting 23 points from 14 matches. They have already earned victories against Chelsea and a draw with Liverpool, showcasing their capability to compete with top-tier teams. The Black Cats have proven to be formidable, especially in the second half of matches, with 77% of their goals scored after halftime.

Pep Guardiola, City’s manager, is working with key injury absences, including Mateo Kovacic and Rodri. For Sunderland, midfielder Habib Diarra is also sidelined due to a long-term injury. The match is set to be officiated by referee Andy Madley.

City has a strong historical advantage over Sunderland, having won their last six league encounters. Their last meeting took place in March 2017, where City emerged victorious with a score of 2-0. Sunderland has yet to secure an away win against City in 13 Premier League attempts.

The match is expected to kick off at 3:00 PM (UK time) and will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3 PM games, but fans can follow live updates on regional radio and social media channels.