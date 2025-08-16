Manchester City Players Face Uncertain Futures as Transfer Window Closes

Manchester, England – Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on Manchester City’s roster amid transfer speculation. Recently, the club faced inquiries regarding winger Savinho, who is attracting attention from Tottenham Hotspur as a potential replacement for Son Heung-Min.

Tottenham, fresh off winning the UEFA Europa League, is actively searching for a new forward following Son’s departure to Los Angeles FC. However, Manchester City insists they do not intend to sell Savinho, a 21-year-old Brazilian, who remains a key part of their 2025-26 plans.

City officials reportedly value Savinho at over £50 million and will only consider selling him if he expresses a desire to leave. Manager Pep Guardiola‘s decision on whether to start Savinho against Wolverhampton this weekend is under close scrutiny as the Premier League season kicks off at Molineux Stadium.

Additionally, there is uncertainty surrounding Savinho’s interest in staying with the club, especially after the appointment of Hugo Viana as director of football. Meanwhile, Tottenham is navigating its own transitions, having replaced manager Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank and now seeks new attackers following an ACL injury to James Maddison.

In other news, Manchester City is reportedly keeping an eye on AS Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche but is prioritizing a move for Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo if Savinho departs. The Brazilian forward is valued around €100 million by Real Madrid.

Manchester City has also secured an agreement to sell James McAtee to Nottingham Forest for £30 million. Forest aims to bolster their lineup with McAtee, a standout youth player at City who has had limited opportunities.

As for Jack Grealish, he has joined Everton on loan, covering a significant portion of his wages, amid speculation of interest from Napoli. Italian media has critiqued Grealish’s choice, suggesting he may not adapt effectively to Serie A’s playstyle.

Finally, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is facing potential interest from Bundesliga clubs as he seeks regular playing time with aspirations of joining the German national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.