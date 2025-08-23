Manchester City Prepares for Spurs After Injuries Improve

Manchester, England – Manchester City kicked off the 2025/26 Premier League season with a convincing 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. This weekend, City will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium, marking their first home match of the season.

Before the game against Spurs, City received good news regarding player injuries. Last week, players Savinho, Mateo Kovacic, and Josko Gvardiol were sidelined due to injuries. Goalkeeper Ederson, along with Phil Foden and Rodri, was also left out of the matchday squad against Wolves.

Recent training sessions indicate a positive turnaround for Ederson and Gvardiol, as both players have returned to full training. Ederson has been seen participating in drills, and his availability for selection this Saturday is likely. Gvardiol’s return is also a significant boost for the team.

However, Savinho remains out due to injury, and Kovacic is expected to miss action until October with an Achilles issue. Coach Pep Guardiola will hold a pre-game press conference later today, where more updates on the squad’s fitness may be revealed.

Rodri and Foden traveled with the team to Wolves but did not play. Guardiola mentioned, “Rodri and Phil missed the last game as they weren’t ready for 90 minutes, but they should be fit for this weekend,” suggesting their return could be pivotal in facing a challenging Tottenham side.

In past seasons, Guardiola has had mixed results against Spurs, winning only one of the last three encounters. As such, he will be keen to ensure City secures points in this matchup. Guardiola praised Foden’s importance during the previous season, saying, “He is an extraordinary player, and we need him to find his rhythm again.”

Guardiola also acknowledged the prowess of Tottenham’s manager, Thomas Frank, stating, “He’s a top-class manager. I have no doubt he will do an incredible job.”

With both Ederson and Gvardiol back in training, Manchester City approaches the match against Tottenham with renewed hope for a strong start at home.