Manchester City Signs Teen Midfielder Sverre Nypan for £12.5 Million

Manchester, England – Manchester City confirmed the signing of Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan for £12.5 million on July 17, 2025. The 18-year-old has joined the club on a five-year contract that extends until 2030. Nypan is expected to be loaned out for the upcoming season to further his development.

“I am incredibly happy and proud to have joined Manchester City,” Nypan said in a statement on the club’s official channels. “It’s a dream for any young footballer to become part of this club and to join such a group of world-class talent.”

Nypan has garnered attention for his potential, having previously attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Aston Villa. City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, expressed confidence in Nypan’s abilities, stating, “Sverre is an exciting young player that the club has been monitoring for quite some time now.”

At Rosenborg, Nypan played 70 senior games, contributing eight goals and leading the team with six assists last season. He made his professional debut in the Norwegian top flight as a 15-year-old, just shy of breaking the record held by fellow Norwegian Martin Ødegaard.

Nypan has experience within the national team setup, representing Norway from the Under-15s to the Under-21s. He debuted for the U-21 team in September 2024, quickly becoming a player to watch amongst the young talents in the league.

As he joins Manchester City, he looks forward to the opportunity of being coached by Pep Guardiola, whom he considers the best manager in the world. “The chance to be coached by him will only help me to become a better player,” Nypan added. City continues to build a strong connection with Norwegian talent, following the success of players like Erling Haaland.