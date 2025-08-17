Manchester City Target Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong Amid Premier League Comeback

MANCHESTER, England – Following a lackluster 2024-25 season, Manchester City is looking to rebound as they eye Chelsea‘s promising young defender Josh Acheampong.

City displayed their intent for the upcoming season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Wolves on matchday one, suggesting they are serious contenders again. Despite the previous season’s struggles, fans and analysts are cautiously optimistic about Pep Guardiola‘s squad returning to form.

Acheampong, who graduated from Chelsea’s academy, has impressed during pre-season matches and is expected to take on a larger role for the Blues this season. Reports indicate that City is keen on recruiting him, but Chelsea is anticipated to deny any offers for the defender.

The situation at Chelsea is complex, with several defenders nursing injuries, including Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile, which may necessitate Acheampong’s increased involvement. Chelsea’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, is likely to rely on Acheampong to fill any gaps in their defensive lineup.

Maresca is reportedly interested in reinforcing his defense in light of Colwill’s ACL injury. Adding to the pressure, Chelsea’s defensive depth is tested with injuries to other key players. Therefore, an impressive start for Acheampong could significantly impact the manager’s plans for the remainder of the season.

City’s interest in Acheampong reflects their strategy of targeting bright young talents from rival clubs, which they have successfully executed in the past.