News
Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
Manchester, N.H. — A Manchester police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon after the man fired at officers inside a hotel room. The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn located at 860 South Porter Street.
Police were called to the hotel after staff reported that a man was refusing to leave his room following the checkout time. When officers arrived and attempted to make contact, the man discharged a firearm towards them.
Responding to the threat, one officer fired back, striking the man. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the injured man was given immediate assistance on the scene before being transported to a hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Fortunately, no officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire. Authorities emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public resulting from this incident.
The identity of the officer involved will remain confidential until a formal interview is conducted as part of the investigation protocol. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is leading the investigation.
This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
