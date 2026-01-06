Manchester United Considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Caretaker Role

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is exploring potential candidates for a caretaker manager with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emerging as a leading option. Following the dismissal of manager Rui Amorim, the club is considering an interim appointment until a permanent solution can be found.

Sources have confirmed that Solskjaer, who previously managed the team from December 2018 until November 2021, has held informal talks about returning to the club during this transitional period. This comes after United placed Darren Fletcher, current Under-18s coach, in charge for the immediate future.

In their search, the club is looking for an experienced manager to stabilize operations for the remainder of the season and believes Solskjaer’s familiarity with the club can positively influence team morale. His past success includes securing third and second-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League final in 2021.

Alongside Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, another former United player who succeeded Solskjaer temporarily, is also being considered. Carrick had a brief but successful spell managing Middlesbrough before his departure last summer.

United’s Chief Executive Officer Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox are leading discussions with potential candidates. Discussions with Solskjaer have reportedly aimed at gauging his interest and availability for a caretaker position.

Solskjaer most recently managed Turkish club Besiktas, where he was dismissed in August after a disappointing performance in European competition. Furthermore, he has history with the club as a player, having joined United in 1996 and contributing significantly over his career.

The club has emphasized the need for a quick decision on interim management, with Premier League fixtures and FA Cup matches approaching. As the search continues, the club remains committed to finding a long-term replacement ahead of the summer.

Fletcher is eager to make an immediate impact, stating in a press conference, “I hope to give the players a platform to show their quality. This team needs to represent what Manchester United stands for.”

While Solskjaer may appear to be a popular choice among fans, the club is weighing all potential candidates before finalizing its decision.