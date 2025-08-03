Manchester United to Debut Bryan Mbeumo Against Everton in Atlanta

Atlanta, USA – Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim confirmed that new signing Bryan Mbeumo will make his debut for the club when they face Everton in Atlanta, the final match of their U.S. tour, on August 2, 2025.

Mbeumo, who joined United for a reported fee of £71 million from Brentford, has been working to regain match fitness after joining the squad late due to the timing of his transfer. Amorim expressed enthusiasm about the player’s potential, stating, “He’s going to play. I’m really excited to see him playing, what he can give to our team.”

Amorim also discussed the team’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the squad, particularly in the area of goal scoring. While he revealed that talks are continuing with potential signing Benjamin Sesko, he clarified that the club is not urgently pursuing a new goalkeeper, asserting faith in current players Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, and Altay Bayindir.

“To hope is a strong word,” Amorim said. “We are always looking to improve the team. But it depends on the market and sales.” This comes as Manchester United continues to navigate tight financial conditions, even as they explore potential deals for Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The club appears to be in a better financial position following the departure of several players, which has enabled them to consider new signings. The sales of Marcus Rashford and others have saved significant wages, and the club has secured £20.7 million from the sale of Alvaro Carreras, Anthony Elanga, and Maxi Oyedele.

Bournemouth and West Ham were their previous opponents, where backup goalkeepers Heaton and Bayindir showcased their abilities, relieving some pressure while Onana, currently injured, aims to return for the season opener against Arsenal.

Mbeumo’s first appearance is much awaited following a slow start to pre-season training this summer. Amorim’s excitement indicates that he is looking to integrate the player quickly, aligning with a broader strategy to reinvigorate team performance following a disappointing last season.

With United seeking consistency, the match against Everton marks a pivotal moment for Mbeumo and the squad, as they aim to turn around a history of underwhelming performances. The team hopes to rebound after finishing last season with notable struggles.