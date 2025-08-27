Sports
Manchester United Exits EFL Cup After Dramatic Shootout Loss to Grimsby Town
Manchester, England – The Manchester United football team was eliminated from the EFL Cup on Wednesday after a stunning loss to Grimsby Town, the fourth division team. The match ended 2-2 after regulation time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout that concluded with Grimsby’s victory, 12-11.
This defeat marks the third game without a win for the Red Devils this season, following losses to Arsenal and a draw against Fulham in the Premier League. Grimsby Town opened the scoring with a goal from Vernam, who took control on the left wing and scored past goalkeeper André Onana. Shortly after, Onana mishandled a corner, leading to Warren doubling the lead for Grimsby.
United started the match with a mixed squad, featuring some regulars like Harry Maguire, Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, Dorgu, and Manuel Ugarte. New signing Benjamin Sesko made his first start for the team, while Kobbie Mainoo and Onana returned to the lineup.
In the second half, United brought in a stronger lineup with Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount, and Joshua Zirkzee joining the match. Mbeumo scored his first goal for the club to reduce Grimsby’s lead, though he ironically missed the crucial penalty in the shootout. Just before the final whistle, Maguire scored to equalize, sending the match to penalties.
After 23 penalty kicks, the disappointment set in for United as they bowed out of the tournament, continuing a poor start to their season.
