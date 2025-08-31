Manchester United Eyes Goalkeeper Martinez as Transfer Deadline Approaches

Manchester, England

With less than 48 hours until the summer transfer window closes, Manchester United is reportedly preparing a significant bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. This move comes as the club considers alternatives if their primary target, Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, falls through.

United has submitted an offer of approximately £40 million for Martinez and is simultaneously engaging in talks with both him and Villa. The urgency has increased as the transfer deadline approaches at 7 p.m. UK time on Monday, September 1.

Martinez, who joined Aston Villa in 2020, is known for his reliability and impressive performances, including pivotal saves during Argentina’s Copa America victory. His commanding presence on the field is well-regarded by fans, with his brother Alejandro describing him as a psychologically intimidating figure for opponents.

Manchester United has struggled in the goalkeeping department, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir failing to establish solid performances. The club has previously shown interest in Lammens, but recent indications suggest that they see Martinez as the preferred option now.

Aston Villa has been receptive to discussions about Martinez’s future, but they have yet to receive an offer that meets their valuation. United previously had a loan proposal turned down, leaving them to ramp up their offer to secure a deal before the deadline.

Should Martinez join United, it could not only greatly enhance their squad but also allow Villa the chance to reshape their lineup by bringing in a new attacking player like Jadon Sancho, who has been struggling for game time at United.

The dual aspirations of both clubs present a thrilling prospect as the transfer window nears its conclusion. Fans are eagerly anticipating potential developments in this high-stakes transfer saga.