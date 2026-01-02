Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is reportedly interested in acquiring 18-year-old winger Salvador Blopa from Sporting CP. This move comes as the club looks to strengthen its squad with more wingback options, according to sources.

Despite ongoing speculation, manager Ruben Amorim has yet to reach out to his previous club for reinforcements. Manchester United has previously missed out on players like Viktor Gyökeres and Geovany Quenda, both of whom transferred to Arsenal and Chelsea last year, respectively.

Blopa, who was part of Sporting’s academy during Amorim’s time there, made his senior debut this season and scored two goals in a cup match. He has made five further appearances in the Portuguese top flight and the Champions League. His performances have attracted the attention of United, which is keen on fulfilling Amorim’s demand for additional wingbacks.

“Salvador is one of several options being considered,” a source familiar with the situation stated. United is prepared to make moves in this transfer window to address the challenges faced by Amorim’s team.

In addition to Blopa, United is also reportedly interested in 17-year-old left back Yisa Alao from Sheffield Wednesday. The Red Devils have been trying to strengthen their squad after experiencing mixed results this season.

However, the club may face tough decisions regarding current players. Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has drawn interest from Serie A clubs, but Amorim is hesitant to part with him, deeming him a vital asset. With Bruno Fernandes sidelined due to injury, losing any more midfield depth could force United to look for an immediate replacement.

As the window remains open, Manchester United’s focus is likely to be on bringing in new talent to enhance their squad and support Amorim’s strategies moving forward.