Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP’s Winger Salvador Blopa for Wingback Role

BARCELOS, PORTUGAL — Manchester United is reportedly pursuing Salvador Blopa, an 18-year-old winger from Sporting CP, as part of their plans to strengthen the team. The potential move comes as United looks to improve its performance during a challenging season.

Blopa has made a swift rise through the ranks at Sporting, where he has impressed since making his senior debut this season. He scored twice in his first cup match and has accumulated five appearances in both the Primeira Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

United manager Ruben Amorim, who previously coached at Sporting, is said to be keen on adding more wingbacks to the squad. Despite a series of unsuccessful attempts to secure other players in the past year, Blopa’s recent performances have drawn attention from the Premier League club.

The Red Devils are currently evaluating various options, including Blopa, amid a busy transfer window. They are also considering the future of several players, including academy graduates like Kobbie Mainoo, who have attracted interest from abroad.

Manchester United is aiming to turn their mixed form around as they struggle to keep pace in the league. The club has missed out on other targets recently, but Blopa presents an exciting opportunity for them as they seek reinforcements.

As January progresses, United’s management will consider both incoming and outgoing transfers to optimize their squad for the rest of the season. Any decision relating to Blopa and other transfers will aim to meet the needs of the struggling team.