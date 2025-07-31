Manchester United Eyes RB Leipzig Star Benjamin Sesko This Summer

Manchester, England — Manchester United is prioritizing a transfer for RB Leipzig‘s Benjamin Sesko if they secure a striker this summer. The club made informal contact with Leipzig, identifying Sesko as their top choice.

Newcastle United is also pursuing the 22-year-old forward, amid reports that Alexander Isak may leave St James' Park, which has sped up United’s interest. Leipzig is reportedly asking for a fee of €75 million plus add-ons for Sesko, who signed a contract last year running until 2029.

Leipzig’s request includes a sell-on percentage in any deal for the promising striker. United has also expressed interest in Aston Villa‘s Ollie Watkins, but Villa has made it clear that Watkins is not for sale at this time.

United has already signed two attackers this summer: Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford. The club previously showed interest in Sesko before his move to Salzburg in 2019 but could not match the required fee.

Sesko has made 87 appearances for Leipzig, scoring 39 goals and providing eight assists. He made his senior debut for Slovenia after turning 18 and has played 41 matches for his national team, scoring 16 goals. His recent form includes 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig in the 2024-25 season, although his scoring rate slightly decreased from the previous year.

United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is a key figure in the potential signing, with a history at both Salzburg and Leipzig. The continued interest in Sesko highlights United’s commitment to finding a young striker who could be a long-term solution to their attacking needs.

As talks progress, the tactical fit of Sesko in manager Ruben Amorim’s system is a key consideration. Though there are risks associated with signing the young talent, his physical capabilities and skills make him an appealing option for the club.

If United successfully lands Sesko, it might signify an end to their long-standing striker search, which has seen varying degrees of success in recent years.