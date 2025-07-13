Manchester United Eyes Nicolas Jackson Amid Summer Transfer Buzz

Manchester, England – Manchester United is reportedly in contact to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as the summer transfer window heats up. The inquiry comes as United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United has also been pursuing Brentford‘s Bryan Mbeumo after signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves. Amorim concluded last season that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee offered the scoring ability needed for a top-four Premier League finish.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal for £32 million in the summer of 2023, has had a mixed tenure at Stamford Bridge, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists in 81 matches. His recent performance has come under scrutiny, leading to concerns about his place in the starting lineup.

French journalist Nabil Djellit reported that Chelsea is open to selling Jackson for approximately €70 million, with Aston Villa also interested. Djellit noted, “Info: the door is open for Nicolas Jackson… A decision will be made after the #FIFACWC25.”

Jackson’s potential move follows fierce competition at Chelsea, where he faces challenges from new arrivals Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Earlier performances at the Club World Cup have raised questions about his standing within the squad, sparking speculation regarding his future.

Moreover, Amorim’s ongoing quest for a new striker is underscored by his dreams of signing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, although Arsenal is currently leading that race. Other targets include Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

While negotiations are heating up, a final decision regarding Jackson’s future could hinge on Chelsea’s plans after the Club World Cup and United’s ongoing interest in Mbeumo, who has indicated a desire to join Manchester United.