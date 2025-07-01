Manchester United Eyes Ollie Watkins Amid Transfer Rumors

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United is considering Aston Villa‘s Ollie Watkins as a potential replacement if Rasmus Hojlund decides to leave the club this summer. Watkins, a 29-year-old forward, is noted for his impressive performances in the Premier League and with the England national team.

As the transfer window approaches, clubs are actively pursuing reinforcements. Bayern Munich is reportedly looking to acquire Liverpool‘s Luis Diaz, a 28-year-old forward from Colombia, as they aim to bolster their left-wing options.

Arsenal is also in the market, having initiated discussions with representatives of Crystal Palace to sign Eberechi Eze. The 27-year-old midfielder has a hefty release clause of £67.5 million, reflecting his value in the ongoing transfer environment.

Fulham is eyeing Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare, 24, who currently plays for Genk. He is also on the radars of Manchester United and AC Milan, indicating growing competition for his signature.

Tottenham is focusing on securing West Ham‘s Mohammed Kudus, aiming to negotiate below his £85 million release clause. West Ham is reportedly receptive to offers around £60 million for the 24-year-old forward, who has drawn interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle.

On the exit front, Richarlison, a 28-year-old forward for Tottenham, has been given permission to leave and is expected to join Turkish club Galatasaray in the near future.

Chelsea is hoping to generate approximately £35 million from the sale of French forward Christopher Nkunku. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace is targeting a £27 million move for two players from Middlesbrough: midfielder Hayden Hackney, 23, and defender Rav van den Berg, 20.

In other news, Manchester United is facing challenges in offloading Tyrell Malacia, 25, after PSV Eindhoven turned down the opportunity to sign him permanently following his loan period. Aston Villa also plans to move on with the sales of academy products Louie Barry and Kaine Kesler-Hayden, both 22, to Championship teams Hull and Coventry respectively.