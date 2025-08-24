Sports
Manchester United Eyes Young Goalkeeper Senne Lammens
Manchester, England – Manchester United is preparing to make a significant change in its goalkeeper lineup by signing 23-year-old Senne Lammens from Antwerp for £17 million. This move is intended to strengthen their goalkeeping department.
While Tom Heaton will remain with the team for another year and André Onana is expected to retain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper, Lammens’ arrival could jeopardize Onana’s future at Old Trafford.
Criticism has been aimed at Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, especially after a mistake in last week’s match against Arsenal. Reports suggest that he might leave the club soon. According to English journalist Graeme Bailey, “Bayındır may have played in the first match of the season, but his future is not guaranteed. Lammens is being brought in as serious competition for Onana. His agents are already vigorously searching for new clubs, and a loan move could also be possible.”
Despite the possibility of United heading into the season with four goalkeepers, club management is reportedly not favorable towards this scenario.
